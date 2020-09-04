DeKalb activates alert system to encourage vigilance against COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend

Share









Decatur, GA — Many DeKalb County residents received text alerts today, Sept. 4, reminding them that the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening and that people shouldn’t let their guard down over Labor Day weekend.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” the message says. “The spread has slowed but has not stopped. Stay vigilant. Protect yourself and others: stay home when possible. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands often and get tested!”

In a separate press release, the county announced it had activated the, “Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) warning system to alert residents and visitors that while we have made progress against slowing the spread of COVID-19, the fight is not over.”

“Do not allow our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 be undermined during the Labor Day weekend,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “We must remain vigilant because the fight against the deadly pandemic is not over.”

The county notes that large gatherings during Memorial Day weekend contributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“As a result of many large gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend, that state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to Georgia Department of Public Health statistics, DeKalb has recorded the state’s fourth highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (16,716) and 309 deaths,” the press release from the county says.

DeKalb County recommends:

– Staying home when possible;

– Wearing a mask;

– Practicing social distancing;

– Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people; and

– Washing or sanitizing their hands often.

“Residents are urged to get tested if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or believe they may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19,” the press release from the county says. “For testing locations and other COVID-19-related information, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus. To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dema/codered.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.