DeKalb and community groups partner to give away 2,500 boxes of produce, beef

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County will hold a food distribution events this weekend, a press release says.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 3-pound package of beef, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church. The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and beef.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.