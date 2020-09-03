LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb announces Labor Day residential sanitation collection schedule

Decatur

DeKalb announces Labor Day residential sanitation collection schedule

Alex Brown Sep 3, 2020

The DeKalb County Sanitation Department.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on a revised collection schedule, according to a press release from the county.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 7– Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is
Monday, Sept. 7, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 8, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Friday, Sept. 11 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is
Thursday, Sept. 10, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 11.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill and Customer Care call center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus