DeKalb announces Labor Day residential sanitation collection schedule

Decatur, GA — In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on a revised collection schedule, according to a press release from the county.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 7– Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is

Monday, Sept. 7, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 8, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Friday, Sept. 11 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is

Thursday, Sept. 10, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 11.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill and Customer Care call center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

