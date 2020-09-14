DeKalb County Board of Health changing testing sites in Doraville

Share









Doraville, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health plans to open a new testing site in Doraville on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The new site will be at the BrandsMart USA Parking Lot, 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, Ga. 30360

“The current Doraville testing site, located at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, will conclude operations on Tuesday, September 15,” the Board of Health said. “The new location, just over a mile away from the current Doraville site, will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.”

Testing also is available at the following locations:

– Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

“COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested,” the Board of Health says. “A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.”

