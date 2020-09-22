DeKalb County Board of Health offering drive-thru flu shots at Chamblee health center

Share









This story has been updated.

Chamblee, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health will begin offering drive-thru flu shots at the North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into its seventh month, DeKalb health officials are making sure residents have access to a shot that packs added importance this year – a flu shot,” the Health Board said in a press release. “Beginning Sept. 23, the DeKalb County Board of Health will begin offering drive-thru flu shots at its North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE in Chamblee, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointment scheduling and registration can be done online. Additional drive-thru sites will be added in the coming weeks. Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.”

A spokesperson for the Health Board said they offer both the standard and high-dose flu vaccine which provides seniors with better protection against the flu.

People getting a flu shot will need to bring their insurance information and a photo ID.

“The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare,” the press release from the Health Board says. “Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.”

According to the Board of Health, the flu shot is recommended for anyone age six month and older, especially if they have a high risk of serious flu complications.

“These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older,” the Board of Health said.

People are encouraged to wear a mask and wash their hands, in addition getting a flu vaccine.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.