DeKalb County Board of Health reduces hours at Stonecrest testing site

Share









Stonecrest, GA — The COVID-19 testing site in Stonecrest will open a little later and close a little earlier, according to the DeKalb County Board of Health.

The site, located in the parking lot of the former Sam’s Club at 2994 Turner Hill Rd. in Stonecrest, will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, the Health Board says. The changes took effect today, Sept. 28.

Prior to the change, the site opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Saturday hours were unaffected by this change.

Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

Board of Health to Adjust Hours at Stonecrest COVID-19 Testing Site Starting Monday DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health will adjust hours of operation for the Stonecrest COVID-19 testing site beginning Sept. 28. The site, located in the parking lot of the former Sam’s Club at 2994 Turner Hill Rd. in Stonecrest, will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.