DeKalb County Board of Health to close COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday due to Hurricane Sally

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Due to the deluge of rain and bad weather caused by Hurricane Sally, the DeKalb County Board of Health will suspend COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – Due to the threat of inclement weather conditions from the remnants of Hurricane Sally, the DeKalb County Board of Health will close its COVID-19 testing locations on Thursday, September 17. Anyone scheduled for an appointment on Thursday has been moved to Friday. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.