DeKalb County opening 12 secure drop boxes for absentee ballots

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening 12 secure drop boxes on Sept. 21 to submit absentee ballots. More drop boxes will be added when early voting polls open Oct. 12.

The drop box locations are:

– Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30032

– City of Stonecrest, 3120 Stonecrest Blvd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

– City of Stone Mountain, 875 Main St., Stone Mountain, GA 30083

– City of Dunwoody, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30038

– City of Doraville, 3752 Park Ave., Doraville, GA 30340

– City of Tucker, 1975 Lakeside Parkway Suite 350 Tucker, GA 30084

– Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

– Tucker Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084

– Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021

– Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur, GA 30030

– Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest, GA 30058

Drop boxes in Brookhaven, Ellenwood, and East Lake are scheduled to open at a later date. A full list of locations is located on DeKalb County’s website. https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/our-mission.

Voters have many ways to submit a ballot: by mail, by drop box, or by voting in-person early or on election day, Nov. 3.

Early voting for the November election opens on Oct. 12 in Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Tucker, Stonecrest, Lithonia, Ellenwood, Decatur, and South DeKalb Mall.

Erica Hamilton, director of Voter Registration and Elections for DeKalb County, said, “DeKalb County is currently working to finalize information as it relates to the upcoming General Election, including early voting polling locations, drop box locations for absentee ballots, and polling locations for Election Day. This information will be posted online no later than Sept. 26.”

“While many people will vote at the same locations as they have previously, the County wants to ensure the accuracy of all information as some places have changed due to the pandemic,” she said, adding information can be found at www.dekalbvotes.com.

Voting educator and longtime poll worker Derek Spransy said if voters encounter problems with absentee ballots or voting in person, call the Board of Voter Registration and Elections (404) 298-4020), followed by the Secretary of State’s office (404-656-2881).

That’s exactly what Spransy did last week when his ballot cast for the special election for Congressional District 5 mistakenly triggered him to be removed from the rollover list. The rollover list is reserved for designated voters who choose to vote absentee due to disabilities, military status, living overseas, or advanced age.

The Decatur resident caught the mistake and reported it to DeKalb County. Spransy did not get the employee’s name who said she “didn’t have a clue” why it happened. He later connected with the Secretary of State’s helpline.

“Until this year, voting has never been a problem,” he said, emphasizing that voters should check their registration and ballot status using tools like www.georgiavoter.guide.

