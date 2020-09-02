DeKalb County Parks and Park Pride to hold virtual public meetings

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs and Park Pride will hold a series of virtual public meetings to discuss the masterplan of Cedar Park, located at 3165 Cedar St., Scottdale, GA 30079, according to a press release from the department. The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to learn and provide valuable input regarding future improvements of Cedar Park. Participants can watch the live streams and register in advance to participate via Zoom, by visiting www.friendsofcedarpark.wixsite.com/welcome/participate.

Meeting topics include:

-Big Ideas — Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

-Draft Plans — Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.

-Final Plan — Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Visioning Schedule

August-Sept. 15 — Distribute opinion survey/collect information

Sept. 15 — First virtual online meeting

Sept. 15-Oct. 13 — Collect surveys and draft concept plans

Oct. 13 — Second virtual online meeting

Oct. 13-Nov. 19 — Draft final concept plan

Nov. 19 — Third virtual online meeting

January 2021 — Final vision plan completed

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at (404) 710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

