DeKalb County PD Mental Health Roundtable to host virtual Mental Health Fair

Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Police Department will host the department’s first Virtual Mental Health Fair from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, a press release says. Preregistration is required for this free event at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/mentalhealthfair.

The goal of the mental health fair is to provide citizens, police officers and other county employees with resources and information to assist them or their loved ones in the event of a mental health crisis. Participants will have access to nearly a dozen community partners that will be online offering support, including National Alliance on Mental Illness, DeKalb Crisis Center and its Mobile Crisis Unit, and more.

“During these unprecedented times, the DeKalb County Police Department wants to ensure that the community has easy access to support through these online resources,” said Chief Mirtha Ramos.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will open the health fair with remarks and veteran television journalist Monica Pearson will be the moderator.

CEO Thurmond created the county’s Mental Health Roundtable in 2017 after meeting the parents of Quintas Harris, a veteran with a mental health history, who died after an encounter with police.

