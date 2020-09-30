DeKalb County says maintenance work caused brown water to flow in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Residents of Decatur’s Oakhurst community on Sept. 29 noticed something unsettling coming out of their sinks.

The water had turned a brown color. Residents wondered what was going on and if they should boil their water before consuming it.

The brown water was the result of routine maintenance work, the county says. And the answer to the second question is no, residents don’t have to boil it before consuming it. But they definitely should run the water until it turns clear again.

“DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have flushed lines in the Oakhurst area as a part of addressing brown water concerns,” the county said in a press release after receiving an inquiry from Decaturish. “On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29, DWM began receiving calls from the Oakhurst area concerning brown water. Crews were performing routine maintenance on water main valves, which caused the water discoloration. The discoloration is a result of iron in the pipes being stirred up when water flow is disrupted. Iron is not a health hazard, which is why there is no boil water advisory in effect.

“While crews have completed the flushing of the water main, customers are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes to clear the internal plumbing of their residence.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.