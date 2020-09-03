LOADING

DeKalb County School District adjusts meal service plan for Labor Day

Alex Brown Sep 3, 2020

DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mtn. Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, DeKalb County School District students will receive breakfast and lunch meals for Monday, Sept. 7 and Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to the Labor Day holiday, according to a press release from the school district.

The District will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in observance of Labor Day.

Parents and students will need a student ID number to pick up meals from any DCSD school. Nutrition, distribution sites, and the delivery schedule can be found at https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/student-meal-service/.

 

