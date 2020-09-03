DeKalb County School District adjusts meal service plan for Labor Day

Share









Decatur, GA — On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, DeKalb County School District students will receive breakfast and lunch meals for Monday, Sept. 7 and Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to the Labor Day holiday, according to a press release from the school district.

The District will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in observance of Labor Day.

Parents and students will need a student ID number to pick up meals from any DCSD school. Nutrition, distribution sites, and the delivery schedule can be found at https://www. dekalbschoolsga.org/student- meal-service/.

