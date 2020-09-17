Dekalb County School District awarded grant for mental health services and professional learning

Share









Decatur, GA —The Dekalb County School District was awarded a grant of $16,940 by the R. Howard Dobbs Foundation for mental health services and professional learning, according to an announcement from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

The grant was part of the COVID-19 Response Fund, where traditional public schools, charter schools, and school districts around Georgia were invited to submit program ideas for funding of initiatives designed to mitigate the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight hundred and ninety grant applications were received, totaling approximately $8.6 million in necessary funds to implement these initiatives.

On May 18, eleven grant applications were approved totaling $100,000. Since that time, the Innovation Fund Foundation (IFF) and the Georgia Fund for Public Education (GFPE) have been partnering with private foundations around the state to secure additional funding for some of the remaining unfunded applications.

The announcement reads:

DeKalb County School District will use grant funds to provide teachers with virtual and, when possible, face-to-face professional learning in Trauma Informed Care, Restorative Practices, Behavior Management, and Discipline Procedures to address the long-term mental health impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, the district will purchase the data entry and tracking application, SWIS CICO, to monitor the progress of students identified in Tier 2 of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), allowing school staff to foster a compassionate, relationship-centered culture with positive behavioral expectations and supports.

