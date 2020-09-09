DeKalb County Schools publishes survey about re-opening schools

Share









DeKalb County, GA — As virtual learning continues, the DeKalb County School District is asking parents how they feel about the possibility of reopening schools.

The school district distributed a survey to parents on Sept. 9 asking for opinions about various reopening options. To take the survey, click here.

School Board members will receive an assessment about the spread of COVID-19 in DeKalb County at their Sept. 14 meeting. At that time, the School Board may decide to adjust the current learning model, or at least talk about when it could be adjusted.

Two parents advocating for an in-person learning option will appear on the Decaturish Twitch show tonight, Sept. 9. School district officials declined to participate in tonight’s show. For more information about viewing and asking questions during the Sept. 9 Twitch show, click here.

School District officials did share a decision tree illustrating how it is evaluating whether or not to reopen schools. The decision tree notes that models are based on slow, moderate and substantial COVID-19 spread, but does not provide any definition of these terms.

The school district said state and local health officials will determine whether community spread is substantial, moderate or low.

But the DeKalb County Board of Health says it will have no involvement in that decision.

Board of Health spokesperson Terri James said, “The DeKalb County Board of Health has not and will not be providing any recommendations or directives for reopening to the DeKalb County School District. The decision rests solely with the superintendent. Guidance has been provided to the school system by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health.”

Here is the current data from the Board of Health regarding the spread of COVID-19 in DeKalb County.

For the full report from the county Board of Health, click here.

