Dekalb County town hall will provide information about flu and COVID-19

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with Kaiser Permanente to host a special countywide town hall to share important information on how to stay healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming influenza season, according to a press release from the county.

The “Flu in an Era of COVID-19 Town Hall” will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. and will feature medical doctors that specialize in population health.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a high probability that the flu and COVID-19 viruses will begin increasing in October and will spread this fall and winter. Commissioner Cochran-Johnson feels now is the time stress the importance of coupling education with preventative measures to avoid contracting both.

“It is vital that we continue to stay steadfast in our efforts to decrease and ultimately stop the spread of COVID- 19,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “With flu season approaching, we must be equally intentional in educating the public on what to expect and how to stay healthy in the midst of this pandemic.”

The “Flu in an Era of COVID-19 Town Hall” will educate DeKalb residents on the differences between the flu and COVID-19 and how they can affect each other, according to the press release from the county. In addition, residents will learn from medical experts how the flu and COVID-19 can impact one’s mental and physical health, including pregnancies.

Presentations will be made by Dr. Chris Griffith (child, adolescent & adult psychiatrist & obesity medicine at Kaiser Permanente), Dr. Fatu Forna (physician program director for perinatal safety and quality at Kaiser Permanente), Dr. Belkis Pimentel (physician program director, quality performance and population health and flu expert at Kaiser Permanente) and Dr. Lynette Wilson-Phillips (pediatrician and co-medical director for Kids-Doc on Wheels).

“COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory illnesses that are contagious and have similar symptoms, however they are caused by different viruses and neither should be taken lightly,” said Dr. Chris Griffith. “Kaiser Permanente and its staff of medical professionals understand this and are dedicated to educating the public on the facts and how to stay healthy.”

