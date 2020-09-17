DeKalb County will close portions of lanes on East College Avenue starting Sept. 21

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Starting Sept. 21, DeKalb County will close parts of the westbound and eastbound lanes on East College Avenue between Livingstone Place and Hillyer Avenue.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will allow crews to work on rehabilitating 420 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. The lanes are expected to reopen on Sept. 26.

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide,” a press release from the county says. “Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closures. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.”

People who need more information can reach DeKalb Watershed Management at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

