LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County will close portions of lanes on East College Avenue starting Sept. 21

Avondale Estates Decatur

DeKalb County will close portions of lanes on East College Avenue starting Sept. 21

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 17, 2020
Image provided by DeKalb County
Share

 

Avondale Estates, GA — Starting Sept. 21, DeKalb County will close parts of the westbound and eastbound lanes on East College Avenue between Livingstone Place and Hillyer Avenue.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will allow crews to work on rehabilitating 420 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. The lanes are expected to reopen on Sept. 26.

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide,” a press release from the county says. “Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closures. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.”

People who need more information can reach DeKalb Watershed Management at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus