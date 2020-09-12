DeKalb earns national recognition for COVID-19 technology response

Share









Decatur, GA— DeKalb County Government has won national recognition as a leader in the innovative use of technology in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The Center for Digital Government and National Association of Counties (NACo), ranked DeKalb County fourth in the nation among counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999 in the 18th annual Digital Counties Survey. Out of the 106 counties in this category, only two were from Georgia, the other being Gwinnett that ranked fifth.

In March, DeKalb County implemented a “socially distant service delivery” strategy to protect employees and ensure the delivery of essential services utilizing all its technology platforms, the press release said.

“Innovative counties are using technology and data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director, CDG.

“The DeKalb County Department of Innovation and Technology, under the dynamic leadership of Director John Matelski, are the unsung heroes in our fight against this terrible virus,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in the press release. “Approximately 80 percent of our 5,500 employees can work remotely, ensuring continued service delivery to DeKalb’s

Over the past year, DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in several ways, including:

– Enabling 4,700 of 5,500 county employees who have computers to work remotely

– Providing customers virtual access to county data and services

– Enhancing IT security to prevent cyber threats

“We are transforming the delivery of government services through innovative and cost-effective technology,” said Chief Innovation and Information Officer John Matelski.

The list of recognized counties included:

– County of Ventura, Calif.

– Prince George’s County, Md.

– Snohomish County, Wash.; Westchester County, N.Y.

– DeKalb County, Ga.

– Gwinnett County, Ga.

– Baltimore County, Md.

– San Joaquin County, Calif.

– New Castle County, Del.

– County of San Mateo, Calif.

– County of Chester, Pa.

