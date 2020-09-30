DeKalb ‘Get Out the Vote’ event planned for Oct. 1

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections is participating in the “Get Out the Vote” virtual kickoff event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, beginning at 7 p.m., according to a press release from the county. The online event will cover important topics designed to inform voters on the upcoming general election.

“DeKalb County recognizes the importance of this historic election and we’re working tirelessly to ensure every DeKalb voter is able to make informed decisions before they vote and are fully apprised of their voting options and key deadlines related to this election,” said Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb County’s Voter Registration and Elections. “My team and I are committed to the voters of DeKalb County and it’s a privilege to participate in this event.”

The “Get Out the Vote” Virtual Event will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register, click here.

During this free event, attendees will hear from a host of noted speakers on a wide range of election-related topics. Hamilton will be speaking on voter registration, voting options, and the election process. This is a nonpartisan event and open to the general public.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020, visit DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections at www.dekalbvotes.com or visit the Georgia Secretary of State at sos.ga.gov.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.