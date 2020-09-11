DeKalb Library Foundation to kick-off first non-event fundraiser

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb Library Foundation announced its first ever “Stay Home and Support the Library” non-event to support DeKalb County Public Library, a press release says.

The fundraiser invites supporters to participate by September 30 with no need to purchase a ticket or special outfit or leave the comfort of their own home. This non-event replaces the annual fundraising event which had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no overhead associated with this non-event fundraiser, 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to support DeKalb County Public Library’s Take the Internet Home with You initiative. This initiative allows a patron to check-out a hotspot device so that they may access the internet in their home for 21 days.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed just how vast the digital gap is in our community,” explains DeKalb Library Foundation Executive Director, Jill Joplin. According to the US Census Bureau’s COVID-19 Impact Planning Report, 16.9% of DeKalb County citizens do not have home internet. And, data from censushardtocountmaps2020.us indicates there are many areas in DeKalb County where this figure is as high as 30%.

Patrons have reported back that they need this service now more than ever so that they can stay connected to school resources, file unemployment paperwork, search for jobs, and to remain connected to the world around them.

Information about how to participate can be found online at dekalblibraryfoundation.org.

