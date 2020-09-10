Dekalb Police Chief to host second community Q&A on Facebook livestream

Share









Dekalb County, GA – DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos will host the department’s second Virtual Community Q&A at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, on the department’s Facebook page, a press release says.

The live event will feature a segment called “Getting to Know Your DKPD: A candid and raw conversation behind the badge.” During the segment, the community will hear firsthand from DKPD officers about their law enforcement experience, especially during the current climate.

Questions and concerns submitted live will be addressed immediately following the conversation.

“As the law enforcement profession is being scrutinized,” said Chief Ramos. “I would like to humanize the person behind the badge so that the citizens we serve can be exposed to a different perspective of what drives the officers of DKPD.”

The DeKalb County Police Department is the second-largest police department in Georgia.

Chief Ramos is the first woman to hold the position and joined the department as chief in November 2019 after 22 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

