Dekalb Young Democrats to host absentee ballot registration event

Decatur, GA — DeKalb Young Democrats will host an absentee ballot registration event throughout Dekalb County, the first of its kind, according to a press release from the organization.

Dekalb Young Democrats will partner with Georgia Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, DeKalb Section National Council of Negro Women, Eta Phi Beta Sorority, and Bolton Legacy.

The first absentee ballot drive, was held on September 26 at the Kensington MARTA station. Two more drives will be held on the following dates:

– October 3, 2020 at Brookhaven Train Station, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

– October 10, 2020 at Eastlake Train Station, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Volunteers will encourage and assist the public with submitting their absentee ballot application for the November election.

The organizations will provide electronic devices needed to submit applications, refreshments, and voting information. Paper applications for both absentee ballots and voter registration will be provided for those who are unable to use electronic devices. Devices will be sanitized and gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer will be provided for COVID-19 prevention.

