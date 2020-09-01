Developer proposes turning Tucker golf course into a large subdivision

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — A popular public golf course in metro Atlanta may be converted to hundreds of single-family homes and townhomes on a property that straddles DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Heritage Golf Links, a 27-hole public course, could be the future home of a two-part development by Lennar Corporation. The property is under contract, subject to rezoning approval.

The mega-builder is proposing 226 single-family homes surrounding Burns Lake in Tucker, near the intersection of Britt Road and Old Norcross Tucker Road. The plan shows small and medium lots, zoned R-60 and R-75. A rendering is posted on TuckerGA.gov, but Lennar said the plan is still in flux.

Across the street in unincorporated Gwinnett County, the other half of the golf course, the builder is proposing mixed-use development including hundreds of multi-family dwellings and 11,000 square feet of commercial space. Lennar built a similar property in Forsyth, on a larger scale.

A virtual community meeting held on Aug. 31 reached capacity when 220 people signed on to watch the presentation by engineer Kenneth Wood.

Wood said amenities will include walking trails, a clubhouse with a pool and tennis courts, and pocket parks. The three styles of single-family homes available will range from 1,600 to 4,000 square feet. He anticipates homes going on the market at $300,000 and up.

Questions posted in the chat from Tucker residents included queries about access roads, traffic, property values, and landscape buffers. Water and sewer concerns came up several times. Wood said the project is “a positive for DeKalb.” Each side of the development will have its own sewer flow to regional stations controlled by their respective county.

“The sewer systems right now in this area are crossing into Gwinnett County, and those sewer systems need to be separated. This project is kind of a catalyst to build a regional station,” Wood said, adding that DeKalb County is upgrading a basin near Heritage Golf Links.

Decaturish was able to connect to the meeting only by audio. About 20 minutes in, a person started shouting obscenities and racial slurs. Wood calmly responded, “If we can refrain from any type of action like that, that would be what needs to happen.” The person was vocal several times during the meeting.

The next steps include continuing to define the development plan, preparing a zoning application, filing to the Zoning Board, and establishing the Gwinnett side of the property as a Development of Regional Impact.

Wood said the plan is likely to come before Tucker City Council in early 2021.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.