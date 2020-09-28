District 6 Commissioner Kathie Gannon allocates CARES ACT funding for virtual learning

Share









Decatur, GA – A resolution to appropriate Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund Proceeds reserved for District 6 appropriations was introduced by Commissioner Kathie Gannon, and unanimously approved at the DeKalb County Board of Commission meeting on September 22, 2020, a press release says.

District 6 CARES ACT appropriations will be provided for the purpose of maintaining security by providing technology for virtual learning and broadband access to students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding of $240,000 has been approved to purchase 200 Chromebooks, licenses for each machine, and Verizon WIFI Hotspots.

“Assuring that every Super District 6, DeKalb County School student has the technology required to successfully navigate through this unconventional virtual learning environment is critical,” Gannon said in a press release. “Using District 6 appropriations to help fill gaps of technology accessibility will provide necessary tools students need throughout the school year and possibly summer programming.”

In an effort to maximize reaching the greatest need, the emphasis will focus on students in areas within unincorporated Super District 6. The DeKalb County Public Library System will receive the funding to procure the purchases and coordinate distribution and management with the DeKalb County School system.

