LOADING

Type to search

District 6 Commissioner Kathie Gannon allocates CARES ACT funding for virtual learning

Decatur Metro ATL

District 6 Commissioner Kathie Gannon allocates CARES ACT funding for virtual learning

Decaturish.com Sep 28, 2020
District 6 Commissioner Kathie Gannon
Share

 

Decatur, GA – A resolution to appropriate Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund Proceeds reserved for District 6 appropriations was introduced by Commissioner Kathie Gannon, and unanimously approved at the DeKalb County Board of Commission meeting on September 22, 2020, a press release says.

District 6 CARES ACT appropriations will be provided for the purpose of maintaining security by providing technology for virtual learning and broadband access to students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding of $240,000 has been approved to purchase 200 Chromebooks, licenses for each machine, and Verizon WIFI Hotspots.

“Assuring that every Super District 6, DeKalb County School student has the technology required to successfully navigate through this unconventional virtual learning environment is critical,” Gannon said in a press release. “Using District 6 appropriations to help fill gaps of technology accessibility will provide necessary tools students need throughout the school year and possibly summer programming.”

In an effort to maximize reaching the greatest need, the emphasis will focus on students in areas within unincorporated Super District 6. The DeKalb County Public Library System will receive the funding to procure the purchases and coordinate distribution and management with the DeKalb County School system.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus