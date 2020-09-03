Doraville COVID-19 testing site will be open on Labor Day

LOADING

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 3, 2020
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Doraville, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health says Doraville’s COVID-19 testing site will be up and running on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The Doraville testing site is located at the Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340.

The hours will be shorter than they usually are, the Health Board says.

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

The DeKalb County Board of Health will open the following location for COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 7, with reduced hours:

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

The Doraville location’s hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. until noon. Testing locations in Atlanta at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and in Stonecrest at the former Sam’s Club, will be closed for Labor Day. The Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center will also be closed.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, the Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center hours will change. Operators will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

 

