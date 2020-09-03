LOADING

Driver cited in Decatur crash that sent cyclist to the hospital

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 3, 2020
Decatur Police on Sept. 3 responded to a crash that happened at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atlanta Avenue. Image obtained via Google Maps
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sept. 3 responded to the scene of a crash involving a driver who hit a cyclist.

The crash happened at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atlanta Avenue.

According to Sgt. John Bender, the investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling westbound on West College Avenue at Atlanta Avenue. The driver, operating a yellow Nisan Xterra, was traveling eastbound on West College Avenue when he turned northbound onto Atlanta Avenue in front of the cyclist, causing the collision.

The cyclist was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, Bender said. The driver “was charged with failure to yield while turning left, no insurance, no license plate and unlawful use of a license (limited permit) and released on citations because he was also transported to an area hospital due to medical issues,” Bender said.

 

