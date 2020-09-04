East College Avenue lane closure begins Sept. 8, ends Sept. 19

Share









Decatur, GA — The county plans to close portions of lanes on East College Avenue starting on Sept. 8.

The closures will be between Sams Street and New Street, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lane will reopen on Sept. 19. The closure is to allow for the repair of 692 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe, the county says.

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide,” the announcement from the county says. “Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email at projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

