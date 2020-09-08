Free lawn care class for Dekalb residents on September 15

Share









Decatur, GA — Wondering how to take care of your lawn this fall? UGA Extension Dekalb County is offering a free lawn care class on Tuesday, September 15 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Attendees will “learn how to establish/maintain fescue, winterize warm season grasses, and how to treat for insects and diseases within the lawn.”

To sign up, visit their Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/119162687807.

