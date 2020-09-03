Georgia Historical Society accepts DHS students’ application for MLK historical marker

Share









Decatur, GA — The Georgia Historical Society has accepted an application for a historical marker in Decatur commemorating the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s arrest and illegal sentencing in 1960. The historical marker was proposed as part of a research project, “Commemorating King,” conducted by Decatur High School students.

The research group, along with the Decatur Education Foundation, is now hosting a fundraiser to raise $5,000 from the community for the cost of placing the marker.

The group hopes that by donating, the community will feel connected to the marker and the history it will represent.

The fundraising link will be live this week, and this story will be updated when the link is available.

The proposed marker near Decatur City Hall will educate residents and visitors about a little-known piece of Civil Rights history: when Dr. King was illegally sentenced to “public works,” otherwise known as a chain gang or hard labor, in a misdemeanor traffic case. According to the students’ research, Dr. King’s arrest, and the court’s malfeasant sentence and incarceration of Dr. King, had a significant impact on the Civil Rights movement and the political direction of the country when President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy intervened to free Dr. King from jail. This act led Black voters in the South to shift parties and elect John F. Kennedy over incumbent Vice President Nixon.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.