International Rescue Committee still collecting Back to School Kits

Metro ATL Tucker

Decaturish.com Sep 24, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish.
Atlanta, GA — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Atlanta reported they have collected 85 Back to School Kits for the families and students they serve, a press release says.

The middle and high school kits IRC is currently collecting will go primarily to Clarkston High School, Tucker High School, Stone Mountain High School, and Freedom Middle School students.

They have enough Early Childhood and Elementary Supply Boxes to support families with younger children, however, they came up short on Middle/High School Supply Boxes. They are sharing news of Phase 2 of the Back to School Supply Drive, with a  goal of collecting 100 Middle/High School Supply Boxes and 100 scientific calculators to accompany them. One hundred boxes would allow them to provide every refugee middle/high school student in IRC Atlanta programs with the supplies they need to get through this school year.

If you are interested in contributing to the drive, part 2, here is how to participate:

– Sign up to purchase supplies for a Middle/High school supply box or Scientific Calculators. The sign-up website contains links and a list of what to buy. Sign up here: signupgenius.com/go/9040b4ca8aa2ba3fc1-international

– Once you have signed up, purchase the supplies and pack them into a clear plastic box with a top. This will be a supply box for one student.

– Drop off your box in front of the IRC in Atlanta office between 12:00 and 1:00pm on Saturday, September 26. Please wear a mask as this will be a socially-distanced, contact-free drop.

If you have any questions please contact Christopher.Carpenter@Rescue.org and Fiona.Freeman@Rescue.org.

 

