LifeLine Animal Project uses facial recognition technology to reunite owners and pets

Atlanta, GA — LifeLine Animal Project has partnered with Finding Rover to help reunite Atlanta’s lost pets with their families, according to a press release from the shelter. Finding Rover is a free website that uses facial recognition technology to scan pet photos and search for potential matches.

Through the partnership, photos of all stray animals entering LifeLine’s shelters, including DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, will be uploaded to Finding Rover’s website. When someone in Atlanta reports their pet as lost on Finding Rover’s website, their pet’s photo will be scanned against all stray pets at LifeLine’s shelters. The photo will also be scanned against all pets reported as found to the website and all stray pets at partner shelters within a 200-mile radius.

LifeLine was recently selected to be a pilot member of the national coalition, Human Animal Support Services (HASS), which aims to keep the human-animal family together by providing a range of pet support services, including lost pet assistance. According to LifeLine CEO Rebecca Guinn, her organization is delighted to have another resource to help reunite lost pets and pet owners.

“We now have two caseworkers at each of our county shelters providing lost pet assistance, rehoming support and help to struggling pet owners. Facial recognition technology is a wonderful new tool that we’re now using in addition to microchip scanning to help lost and stray pets return home quickly,” Guinn says. “We are excited about facilitating more reunions and proud to be the first Finding Rover open admission shelters to partner in metro Atlanta.”

Finding Rover works with over 600 shelters in the U.S., has over 700,000 pets in its database and has reunited 18,000 pets with their families so far. Finding Rover is meant to be used in addition to microchipping pets to increase the odds that if someone’s beloved pet ever goes missing, they’ll be able to bring them home again. To set up a free pet account or to report a pet as found, please visit FindingRover.com.