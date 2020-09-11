LOADING

Man shot at gas station in Scottdale

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 11, 2020
The location of a Sept. 10 shooting in Scottdale. Image obtained via Google Maps
This story has been updated. 

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County Police say a man was shot at a 76 gas station in Scottdale on Sept. 10.

Police responded to the call at 3550 E. Ponce de Leon around 9 p.m. The gas station is between Valley Brook Road and McLendon Drive. People living in the area heard gunshots and a car speeding away from the scene.

The spokesperson said, “The victim, a male in his early 20s, was shot after an unknown individual fired rounds into his vehicle. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

 

