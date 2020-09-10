(OBITUARY) Lynn Alexander Ehrlicher, Poet, Educator, City Councilwoman

Share









Cheryl Lynn Alexander Ehrlicher died early Monday, Sept. 7 in Decatur, of breast cancer.

Ehrlicher, who was born in Atlanta on October 23, 1957, was one of the founders of Poetry Atlanta and served as editor of its newsletter for many years, as well as an editor for Atlanta Review. She presented her poetry at many events in Atlanta and New York, in addition to organizing readings for community festivals and events.

“Lynn was a beloved member of the Atlanta poetry community,” said Dan Veach, founding editor and publisher of Atlanta Review. “She was known for her extraordinary vitality, sense of humor, and passionate opposition to injustice and oppression.”

Ehrlicher published two collections of poetry, Man Done Gone and Hanging Clothes at Midnight, and her poems were featured in several anthologies, including Modern Literature. She also completed a memoir, which will be published posthumously.

A University of Georgia graduate (B.S. in Education), Ehrlicher served on the faculty of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. As a writing tutor, she taught English literature, composition and English as a foreign language from 2009 to 2013.

An environmental activist, Ehrlicher was elected a City Council Member in Pine Lake, Georgia in 2014. She served a full term in that post and was credited by many residents with protecting neighborhood trees, before she retired to work on literary projects.

Ehrlicher was involved in community improvement causes throughout her many years in Decatur. Her long-time friend, Lori Lejeune said, “So many in our neighborhood loved Lynn, and we will never forget her great sense of humor and the love and joy she brought to our lives.”

Ehrlicher was predeceased by her husband, Carl Ehrlicher, in 2003. She is survived by her son, Cory A. Ehrlicher, a graduate student at The University of Washington.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, and her friends are encouraged to make donations in remembrance to environmental organizations, Sunrise Movement or 350.org in lieu of sending flowers.

