One Heck of a Drag Show planned in Scottdale

Scottdale, GA — There will be a safe and socially distanced drag show this Saturday, Sept. 12.

One Heck of a Drag Show, in fact. The event, which begins at 8 p.m., will be held at Heck House, a creative space located at, 3498 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Scottdale, GA 30079. Tickets are free, up to 30 people and there will be VIP tickets available for $60. Proceeds will benefit the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia. It is the first Drag Court in Georgia. According to the Magnolia Court Facebook page, “A drag court works to unite queens to better the local LGBTQ+ community. Being part of the court entails being an active member of the community, performing, fundraising.”

To reserve or purchase a ticket, click here.

Rich Spillane, one of the organizers, said, “We will have one point of entry where temperatures will be taken with non-touch thermometer. There will be disposable masks available if guests did not bring one and hand sanitizers placed throughout the venue.”

