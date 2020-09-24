One week remains to fill out the 2020 Census

Share









Decatur, GA — It’s not too late to submit your response to the US Census Bureau to be counted in the 2020 Census. Between now and next Wednesday, September 30, complete your household’s form by going to https://my2020census.gov/, calling 844-330-2020 or mailing in your form. It’s quick and easy.

The city of Decatur is participating in an informal challenge with Avondale Estates over census response rates. “Avondale Estates currently has a self-response rate of 74.9%. We currently stand at 74.2%. If we lose, the City Commissioners will have to sport Avondale Estates logo wear and we’ll have to hang a banner on Decatur City Hall announcing that Avondale Estates is better. I doubt anyone wants to see that happen,” a post on the Decatur Minute reads.

Another reason to fill out your census is that census response rates are used to allocate federal funding for the next ten years for programs such as SNAP, Adoption Assistance, Medicaid, Family Violence and Prevention Services, Medicaid, Disabled Veterans Outreach Programs, and more.

