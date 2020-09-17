Share









Decatur, GA — The forthcoming Pratt Pullman district in Kirkwood will host an open-air chefs market on Saturday, September 26th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will include 15 to 20 food vendors, a screening of the film “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” and voter registration.

Restaurants that will be participating in the chefs market include 8ARM, Octopus Bar, and the Abbey Singer, cake bakery Nunu Cakes, private chef service Foodcation Forever, according to Eater. Pop-ups Phở Cue Vietnamese barbecue, Kamayan ATL Filipino food, Heaps meat pies, and Vinetta will also be participating.

“The idea of a chefs market originated a couple of months before Covid, but the potential positive impact of the market has really gelled as a result of the deleterious impact the pandemic has had on so many chefs and restaurants,” says Adam Rosenfelt, Pratt Pullman district developer and co-owner of Atomic Entertainment. “The concept behind the market, much like a farmers market, is to create an open air market with rotating vendors selling [composed dishes] directly to the consumer.” The idea, according to Rosenfelt, is to provide a space for a wide variety of chefs during a time that has been particularly challenging for the food industry.

The market will operate in a safe manner amid the pandemic. “No mask… no entry,” the website reads.

September 26, first night of the market coincides with the final weekend of the Atlanta Film Festival’s week-long screenings, and the market will set up a drive-in area for screenings.

The screening is of the 2020 documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” described on its website as “An intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ life, legacy and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism.” This particular screening is a collaboration with the Atlanta Film Festival and WESEEYOU, a creative collective of Atlantans with a mission to amplify voices for social justice. They hope to inspire voters to vote early this coming November.

The Pratt Pullman District is a 27-acre property located between the East Lake and Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA Stations, designed to be a “creative city” and a “mixed-used development anchored by movie and TV production facilities,” according to Curbed.

