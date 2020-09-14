Part of Commerce Drive to close on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 due to drainage improvements

Share









Decatur, GA — Work related to the Allen Wilson Terrace Drainage Improvements will require the temporary closure of Commerce Drive in Decatur on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, the city says.

“Weather permitting, the single lane closure currently installed on Commerce Drive between W. Trinity Place and Robin St. will expand to a full street closure beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15,” the city announced. “Work is expected to last two days (9/15 – 9/16), after which traffic will revert to the existing one-lane closure. Inclement weather may affect this schedule.”

The city provided this detour map:

A southbound lane closure related to the drainage work began on Sept. 2 and is expected to last four to six weeks.

