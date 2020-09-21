(PHOTOS) Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice holds voter registration rally

Share









All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) held a voter registration rally at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on Saturday morning Sept. 19, 2020.

The AARJ’s Calais Vandromme said, “We are out in Avondale to get out the vote. We are trying to support democracy. Everyone should have the right to vote, not just the elite, not just white privilege folks, but everyone. “

“We are trying to register voters, to confirm their registration and help them register for absentee ballots either online or paper,” said AARJ leader Lisa Cottrell who encountered issues while requesting online absentee ballots for two people, one Black and one white. “We look them up and it says they’re registered, it confirms that they are in the database, then we go to the Secretary of State page to request an absentee ballot online and it said they are not reregistered to vote.”

Cottrell did manage to get them paper absentee ballot request forms after making calls to the ACLU Election Protection Hotline, who noted the issue, the Georgia Secretary of State (no answer, closed on weekends) and finally DeKalb County Voter Information where a volunteer explained that they are getting a lot of calls from people in Dekalb County because the Georgia Secretary of State web page pulls data from the voter registration based on their driver’s license number and if the driver’s license number is not associated with voter registration then they can’t do it online.

Here are some additional resources for people experiencing problems with requesting a ballot:

ACLU Election Protection Hotline: 866 687 8683

DeKalb County Voter Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/voter-information

Georgia My Voter Page: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.