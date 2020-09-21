(PHOTOS) Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice holds voter registration rally

All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.
By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) held a voter registration rally at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on Saturday morning Sept. 19, 2020.
The AARJ’s Calais Vandromme said, “We are out in Avondale to get out the vote. We are trying to support democracy. Everyone should have the right to vote, not just the elite, not just white privilege folks, but everyone. “
“We are trying to register voters, to confirm their registration and help them register for absentee ballots either online or paper,” said AARJ leader Lisa Cottrell who encountered issues while requesting online absentee ballots for two people, one Black and one white. “We look them up and it says they’re registered, it confirms that they are in the database, then we go to the Secretary of State page to request an absentee ballot online and it said they are not reregistered to vote.”
Cottrell did manage to get them paper absentee ballot request forms after making calls to the ACLU Election Protection Hotline, who noted the issue, the Georgia Secretary of State (no answer, closed on weekends) and finally DeKalb County Voter Information where a volunteer explained that they are getting a lot of calls from people in Dekalb County because the Georgia Secretary of State web page pulls data from the voter registration based on their driver’s license number and if the driver’s license number is not associated with voter registration then they can’t do it online.
Here are some additional resources for people experiencing problems with requesting a ballot:
Nell Fry, with her dog Lola places an American flag during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sharon Saliba took part in a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Attorney Candice McKinley on left, holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. “I wanted to get involved and make sure people are engaged. It was scary with corona but too important not to. I am a poll watcher and my son who just turned 18 is a poll worker,” she said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joshua Ingo, 18, has his voter status checked during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyssa Brown takes part in a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carol Calvert holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carol Calvert (l) and Lisa Cottrell handle the voter registration table during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Calais Vandromme makes a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beth Jackson-Jordan holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers hold signs on N. Avondale Road during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Holly Adams pays respect to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at age 87, September 18, during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on Saturday morning September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Holly Adams holds a sign with the initials of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at age 87, September 18, during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on Saturday morning September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amy Herr holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarah Galatioto-Ruff makes a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Al Nuke, a film director from Stockbridge who said he was on his way to the set, gives a thumbs up from his car as he passes by a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on Saturday morning September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sharon Saliba waves at passing motorists during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beth Jackson-Jordan holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shelly Jones holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Calais Vandromme holds a sign during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
After getting his voter status checked, Morris, who preferred to use only his first name, joined volunteers holding signs along N. Avondale Road during a “Get out the Vote” rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
