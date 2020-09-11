(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers 9/11

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Tucker, GA — Members of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Departments honored the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks during a Remembrance Ceremony at the 911 Monument in front of the DeKalb County Public Safety Complex on West Exchange Place in Tucker. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was broadcast live on the county’s DCTV station and live-streamed online for the public.

