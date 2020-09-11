(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers 9/11

Tucker, GA — Members of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Departments honored the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks during a Remembrance Ceremony at the 911 Monument in front of the DeKalb County Public Safety Complex on West Exchange Place in Tucker. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was broadcast live on the county’s DCTV station and live-streamed online for the public.
A view of the 9/11 Monument in front of the DeKalb County Public Safety Complex in Tucker following the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday morning September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Chris Morrison looks toward the 9/11 Monument following the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A large American Flag was suspended between two DeKalb Fire Rescue ladder trucks during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A flag with the words “Never Forget” flies above the 9/11 Monument during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the DeKalb Police Department Honor Guard present the colors during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the DeKalb Police Department Honor Guard retire the colors following the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A large American Flag is suspended over the 9/11 Monument, which includes a section of steel from one of the World Trade Center towers, during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The American Flag was lowered to half-staff during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Public Safety Director Joseph “Jack” Lumpkin views the 9/11 Monument following the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
William Wallace holds his hand over his heart during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Wallace said his son is a DeKalb Police Captain and his brother-in-law, DeKalb Police Officer Thomas S. Atkinson, died in the line of duty on Dec. 14, 1976. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Police Master Patrol Officer Sean Phillips salutes during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A member of the DeKalb Fire Rescue Honor Guard salutes after lowering the flag to half-staff during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bonnie Pennington on left and Charlotte Booth from the DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. are escorted by DeKalb Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and Honor Guard member Alex Lane after placing a wreath contributed by the club at the 9/11 Monument during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Police Department Honor Guard member Capt. William L. Wallace III on left and DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum take part in the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the DeKalb Police Department salute during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos spoke during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
