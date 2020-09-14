(PHOTOS) One Heck of a Drag Show

Scottdale, GA — Seven drag queens and a king took the stage for a good cause during the “One HECK of a Drag Show” hosted by Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. The free event was a fundraiser for Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia, which works to unite queens to better the local LGBTQ+ community through community engagement, fundraising and performance. The free event offered voter registration and enforced COVID-19 precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and masks when not seated.
Misti Shores performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kitty Love Antionette performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
Mona Lott performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mona Lott performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Roxy Redd performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Roxy Redd performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kitty Love Antionette performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mona Lott performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mona Lott performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gunza Blazin performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gunza Blazin performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paula Novelle hosted the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser at her Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Novelle has repurposed the house into an art venue for workshops and small events to help support artists. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kitty Love Antionette performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Roxy Redd performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Misti Shores performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Misti Shores performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Misti Shores performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mona Lott performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alexiya St. Martin performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
C J Foxx Star performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Roxy Redd performs during the ‘One HECK of a Drag Show’ fundraiser for the Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia at Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
