(PHOTOS) One Heck of a Drag Show

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Scottdale, GA — Seven drag queens and a king took the stage for a good cause during the “One HECK of a Drag Show” hosted by Heck.house in Scottdale on September 12, 2020. The free event was a fundraiser for Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia, which works to unite queens to better the local LGBTQ+ community through community engagement, fundraising and performance. The free event offered voter registration and enforced COVID-19 precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and masks when not seated.

