(PHOTOS) Tucktoberfest, hosted by The Tucker Brewing Company

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Brewing Company kicked off its third annual Tucktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 19 with the ceremonial tapping of a beer keg by Tucker Mayor Frank Auman.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Tucktoberfest 2020 has been spread out over multiple weeks and will take place nightly through Oct. 3 according to Ashley Hubbard who co-owns the brewery with her brother Ryan Chapman. The brewery is located at 2003 S. Bibb Drive in Tucker. In addition to plenty of beer and lederhosen, visitors can expect games, live music and a special menu. Children and dogs are welcome.

More information can be found at www.tuckerbrewing.com

