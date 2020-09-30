Plants Creative Landscapes offering free services to neighbors in need

Share









Decatur, GA — Landscaping company Plants Creative Landscapes is offering its services, free of charge, to people who are unable to maintain their yard.

The company is offering this service, called the NeighborGood Initiative, as part of its 15-year anniversary celebration.

“The initiative allows friends, family and neighbors to nominate someone they know who is unable to maintain their yard,” the company said in a press release. “Each month, Plants Creative will select one nominee and provide them with two maintenance visits in a 30-day period, free of charge.”

Pam Dooley, owner of Plants Creative, said, “Plants Creative Landscapes exists to fulfill a larger mission. Our hope is that the NeighborGood Initiative can improve the relationships that people have with the outdoor places they live, work and play in — while demonstrating our company’s love for people and giving back to the community.”

Eligible nominees need to live in the Plants Creative Landscapes’ service area and do not have to be existing customers.

“Nominees can be friends, family members or neighbors, and each person can only nominate one other person,” a press release from the company says. “However, as an ongoing initiative, nominators can make a new nomination each month.”

To submit a nomination, click here.

