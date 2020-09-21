LOADING

PONKO Chicken to have grand opening in Decatur

Decaturish.com Sep 21, 2020
Image provided by Ponko Chicken
Decatur, GA – PONKO Chicken is opening their Decatur location and will have a grand opening event full of socially distant and family-friendly outdoor entertainment, a press release says.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, the event will feature:

– Live music performances on an outdoor stage by DJ Fernando F, RUNAGROUND, and Prince tribute band Purple Madness

– Ribbon cutting ceremony with Decatur Mayor Patti Garret

– Delicious drinks and sampling of the great food that makes PONKO Chicken a one of a kind dining experience

– Giveaways, prizes, and local vendors

The parking lot will be blocked off to create a large and spacious gathering area, making it possible for attendees to socially distance and masks will be required during the event.

“PONKO’s mission is connecting cultures and cultivating happiness, one chicken tender at a time”, says Johnny Esposito, owner of PONKO Decatur and Midtown restaurants. “Being part of the Decatur community is a wonderful opportunity to connect friends and neighbors through our food. Having a grand opening like this is really more about bringing the neighborhood together in a safe way that allows people to enjoy one another.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page @ponkodecatur.

PONKO Decatur is located at 312 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030. Contact them at (404) 549-9405 or visit their website at www.ponkochicken.com.

 

