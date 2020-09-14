LOADING

Type to search

Report: Former Decatur superintendent Phyllis Edwards resigns as head of Dothan, Ala. schools

Decatur Metro ATL

Report: Former Decatur superintendent Phyllis Edwards resigns as head of Dothan, Ala. schools

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 14, 2020
Phyllis Edwards
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Former Decatur superintendent Phyllis Edwards has resigned her job as superintendent of Dothan City Schools, according to local media reports.

The Dothan City School Board accepted her resignation on Sept. 14, according to Dothan media outlet WDHN.

Edwards was CSD’s Superintendent from 2003 until she resigned in 2015 to move back to Florida. She was briefly pursuing a job in her former school district in Florida, but ultimately withdrew her name from the pool of finalists.

Edwards was replaced by current CSD Superintendent David Dude.

Dothan City Schools hired her in 2017.

WTVY, another Dothan media outlet, first broke the news about her plans to resign and also provided additional context about why she is leaving her post. To read that story, click here.

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus