Report: Former Decatur superintendent Phyllis Edwards resigns as head of Dothan, Ala. schools

Decatur, GA — Former Decatur superintendent Phyllis Edwards has resigned her job as superintendent of Dothan City Schools, according to local media reports.

The Dothan City School Board accepted her resignation on Sept. 14, according to Dothan media outlet WDHN.

Edwards was CSD’s Superintendent from 2003 until she resigned in 2015 to move back to Florida. She was briefly pursuing a job in her former school district in Florida, but ultimately withdrew her name from the pool of finalists.

Edwards was replaced by current CSD Superintendent David Dude.

Dothan City Schools hired her in 2017.

WTVY, another Dothan media outlet, first broke the news about her plans to resign and also provided additional context about why she is leaving her post. To read that story, click here.

