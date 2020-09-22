Scottdale Early Learning receives $100,000 grant from DeKalb County

Share









Scottdale, GA – Thanks to a $100,000 grant from DeKalb County, Scottdale Early Learning, Inc. (formerly Scottdale Child Development and Family Resource Center) is now offering scholarships for 3-6 months of childcare for children age 6 weeks to 5 years old from families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.

Qualified families may apply at http://bit.ly/SELscholars or by email to scholars@scottdale.org.

Scottdale Early Learning provides education for children up to age 5 from low and moderate income families, stimulating the children’s intellectual, creative, social, emotional, and physical development, and preparing the students for kindergarten.

“We know there are many DeKalb County families who are struggling with unemployment or the challenges of working with young children in the house, thanks to the economic and educational impact of the pandemic,” said SEL President and CEO Maryum Gibson. “Jobs, family routines and early childhood education have all been disrupted, causing hardships and strain. I am extremely grateful to DeKalb County for providing this opportunity through the DeKalb Citizen Assistance Program so we can offer scholarships to those in need, providing the children with a safe and engaging daily routine and ensuring they do not fall behind in their development and kindergarten preparation.”

According to the press release, Scottdale Early Learning has been serving young children from its historic location at 479 Warren Ave. in DeKalb’s historic Scottdale community for over 40 years. Last year, the organization opened a second location at 2939 Midway Rd., just three miles away.

The non-profit’s Board of Directors and supporters raised $2.2 million in just nine months to purchase and renovate the new building, as well as hire and train new staff to care for the students at the new location. With the addition of the second building, Scottdale Early Learning doubled the number of children and families served.

