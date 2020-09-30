LOADING

Type to search

Section of Houston Mill Road to be closed Oct. 2

Metro ATL

Section of Houston Mill Road to be closed Oct. 2

Alex Brown Sep 30, 2020

Image of Houston Mill Road via Google Maps
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Houston Mill Road, between Adella Pace Drive Northeast and Rainier Falls Drive Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to facilitate the setup of a crane to remove a tree for the Georgia Power Company at 1996 Rosemont Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Steve Kovach, Support Manager, Gorman Construction Inc., at 678-547-6689.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus