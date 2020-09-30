Section of Houston Mill Road to be closed Oct. 2

Share









Decatur, GA — Houston Mill Road, between Adella Pace Drive Northeast and Rainier Falls Drive Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to facilitate the setup of a crane to remove a tree for the Georgia Power Company at 1996 Rosemont Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Steve Kovach, Support Manager, Gorman Construction Inc., at 678-547-6689.

