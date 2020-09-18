Sept. 18 Georgia COVID-19 update: 302,737 cases, 6,537 deaths
Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Sept. 18 has 302,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,537 related deaths.
There are 27,203 hospitalizations and 4,966 ICU admissions.
There are 26,778 confirmed cases and 563 deaths in Fulton County. There are 17,907 cases and 346 deaths in DeKalb County.
Here are the daily counts of COVID-19 cases and deaths since April 27.
Thursday, Sept. 17 — 300,903 cases, 6,474 deaths
Wednesday, Sept. 16 — 299,056 cases, 6,419 deaths
Tuesday, Sept. 15 — 296,833 cases, 6,398 deaths
Monday, Sept. 14 — 295,337 cases, 6,353 deaths
Sunday, Sept. 13 — 294,314 cases, 6,333 deaths
Saturday, Sept. 12 — 292,905 cases, 6,287 deaths
Friday, Sept. 11 — 290,781 cases, 6,246 deaths
Thursday, Sept. 10 — 289,123 cases, 6,204 deaths
Wednesday, Sept. 9 — 287,287 cases, 6,128 deaths
Tuesday, Sept. 8 — 285,350 cases, 6,070 deaths
Monday, Sept. 7 — 283,807 cases, 6,044 deaths
Sunday, Sept. 6 — 283,199 cases, 6,037 deaths
Saturday, Sept. 5 — 281,548 cases, 5,977 deaths
Friday, Sept. 4 — 279,354 cases, 5,931 deaths
Thursday, Sept. 3 — 277,288 cases, 5,868 deaths
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — 274,613 cases, 5,795 deaths
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 272,697 cases, 5,733 deaths
Monday, Aug. 31 — 270,471 cases, 5,632 deaths
Sunday, Aug. 30 — 268,973 cases, 5,604 deaths
Saturday, Aug. 29 — 267,758 cases, 5,576 deaths
Friday, Aug. 28 — 265,372 cases, 5,471 deaths
Thursday, Aug. 27 — 263,074 cases, 5,393 deaths
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — 260,590 cases, 5,311 deaths
Tuesday, Aug. 25 — 258,354 cases, 5,262 deaths
Monday, Aug. 24 — 256,253 cases, 5,156 deaths
Sunday, Aug. 23 — 253,949 cases, 5,132 deaths
Saturday, Aug. 22 — 252,222 cases, 5,092 deaths
Friday, Aug. 21 — 249,630 cases, 4,998 deaths
Thursday, Aug. 20 — 246,741 cases, 4,904 deaths
Wednesday, Aug. 19 — 241,677 cases, 4,794 deaths
Tuesday, Aug. 18 — 241,677 cases, 4,794 deaths
Monday, Aug. 17 — 238,861 cases, 4,727 deaths
Sunday, Aug. 16 — 237,030 cases, 4,702 deaths
Saturday, Aug. 15 — 235,168 cases, 4,669 deaths
Friday, Aug. 14 — 231,895 cases, 4,573 deaths
Thursday, Aug. 13 — 228,668 cases, 4,538 deaths
Wednesday, Aug. 12 — 226,153 cases, 4,456 deaths
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — 222,588 cases, 4,351 deaths
Monday, Aug. 10 — 219,025 cases, 4,229 deaths
Sunday, Aug. 9 — 216,596 cases, 4,199 deaths
Saturday, Aug. 8 — 213,427 cases, 4,186 deaths
Friday, Aug. 7 — 209,004 cases, 4,117 deaths
Thursday, Aug. 6 — 204,895 cases, 4,026 deaths
Wednesday, Aug. 5 — 201,713 cases, 3,984 deaths
Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 197,948 cases, 3,921 deaths
Monday, Aug. 3 — 195,435 cases, 3,842 deaths
Sunday, Aug. 2 — 193,177 cases, 3,840 deaths
Saturday, Aug. 1 — 190,012 cases, 3,825 deaths
Friday, July 31 — 186,352 cases, 3,752 deaths
Thursday, July 30 — 182,286 cases, 3,671 deaths
Wednesday, July 29 — 178,323 cases, 3,642 deaths
Tuesday, July 28 — 175,052 cases, 3,563 deaths
Monday, July 27 — 170,843 cases, 3,509 deaths
Sunday, July 26 — 167,953 cases, 3,498 deaths
Saturday, July 25 — 165,188 cases, 3,495 deaths
Friday, July 24 — 161,401 cases, 3,442 deaths
Thursday, July 23 — 156,588 cases, 3,360 deaths
Wednesday, July 22 — 152,302 cases, 3,335 deaths
Tuesday, July 21 — 148,988 cases, 3,254 deaths
Monday, July 20 — 145,575 cases, 3,176 deaths
Sunday, July 19 — 143,123 cases, 3,173 deaths
Saturday, July 18 — 139,872 cases, 3,168 deaths
Friday, July 17 — 135,183 cases, 3,132 deaths
Thursday, July 16 — 131,275 cases, 3,104 deaths
Wednesday, July 15 — 127,834 cases, 3,091 deaths
Tuesday, July 14 — 123,963 cases, 3,054 deaths
Monday, July 13 — 120,569 cases, 3,026 deaths
Sunday, July 12 — 116,926 cases, 3,001 deaths
Saturday, July 11 — 114,401 cases, 2,996 deaths
Friday, July 10 — 111,211 cases, 2,965 deaths
Thursday, July 9 — 106,727 cases, 2,930 deaths
Wednesday, July 8 — 103,890 cases, 2,922 deaths
Tuesday, July 7 — 100,470 cases, 2,899 deaths
Monday, July 6 — 97,064 cases, 2,878 deaths
Sunday, July 5 — 95,516 cases, 2,860 deaths
Saturday, July 4 — 93,319 cases, 2,857 deaths
Friday, July 3 — 90,493 cases, 2,856 deaths
Thursday, July 2 — 87,709 cases, 2,849 deaths
Wednesday, July 1 — 84,237 cases, 2,827 deaths
Tuesday, June 30 — 81,291 cases, 2,805 deaths
Monday, June 29 — 79,417 cases, 2,784 deaths
Sunday, June 28 — 77,210 cases, 2,778 deaths
Saturday, June 27 — 74,985 cases, 2,776 deaths
Friday, June 26 — 72,995 cases, 2,770 deaths
Thursday, June 25 — 71,095 cases, 2,745 deaths
Wednesday, June 24 — 69,381 cases, 2,698 deaths
Tuesday, June 23 — 67,675 cases, 2,687 deaths
Monday, June 22 — 65,928 cases, 2,648 deaths
Sunday, June 21 — 64,701 cases, 2,643 deaths
Saturday, June 20 — 63,809 cases, 2,642 deaths
Friday, June 19 — 62,009 cases, 2,636 deaths
Thursday, June 18 — 60,912 cases, 2,605 deaths
Wednesday, June 17 — 60,030 cases, 2,575 deaths
Tuesday, June 16 — 59,078 cases, 2,529 deaths
Monday, June 15 — 58,414 cases, 2,494 deaths
Sunday, June 14 — 57,681 cases, 2,451 deaths
Saturday, June 13 — 56,801 cases, 2,446 deaths
Friday, June 12 — 55,783 cases, 2,418 deaths
Thursday, June 11 — 54,973 cases, 2,375 deaths
Wednesday, June 10 — 53,980 cases, 2,329 deaths
Tuesday, June 9 — 53,249 cases, 2,285 deaths
Monday, June 8 — 52,497 cases, 2,208 deaths
Sunday, June 7 — 51,898 cases, 2,180 deaths
Saturday, June 6 — 51,359 cases, 2,178 deaths
Friday, June 5 — 50,621 cases, 2,174 deaths
Thursday, June 4 — 49,847 cases, 2,147 deaths
Wednesday, June 3 — 48,894 cases, 2,123 deaths
Tuesday, June 2 — 48,207, 2,102 deaths
Monday, June 1 — 47,618 cases, 2,074 deaths
Sunday, May 31 — 47,063 cases, 2,053 deaths
Saturday, May 30 — 46,286 cases, 2,003 deaths
Friday, May 29 — 45,670 cases, 1,974 deaths
Thursday, May 28 — 45,070 cases, 1,962 deaths
Wednesday, May 27 — 44,421 cases, 1,907 deaths
Tuesday, May 26 — 43,730 cases, 1,871 deaths
Monday, May 25 – 43,344 cases, 1,830 deaths
Sunday, May 24 – 42,838 cases, 1,824 deaths
Saturday, May 23 – 42,132 cases, 1,811 deaths
Friday, May 22 – 41,218 cases, 1,785 deaths
Thursday, May 21 – 40,405 cases, 1,754 deaths
Wednesday, May 20 – 39,647 cases, 1,687 deaths
Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths
Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths
Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths
Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths
Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths
Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths
Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths
Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths
Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths
Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths
Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths
Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths
Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths
Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths
Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths
Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths
Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths
Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths
Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths
Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths
Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths
Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths
Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths
To see the full report, click here.
The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dekalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.
Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.
South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot
Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-2pm. “Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis as weather permits.”
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed.
—
Decatur City Church
https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m. – 1p.m.
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
—
BrandsMart USA Parking Lot
Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
—
Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
This site may accept walk-ups.
—
Sam’s Club parking lot (open Sept. 2)
Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038
Hours:Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
This site may accept walk-ups.
—
Peachtree Immediate Care
Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay. Some have reported a $40 co-pay.
Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.
—
Here is Gov. Kemp’s full announcement about his decision to extend existing COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 15:
Atlanta, GA – On September 15, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 09.15.20.01, extending current COVID-19 restrictions and issuing guidance for long-term care facility visitation. The new Executive Order takes effect on September 16 at 12:00 AM and runs through September 30 at 11:59 PM.
Under Executive Order 09.15.20, there are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc. The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place.
The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile remain in place. The Order also continues to include a large gathering ban of fifty (50) persons unless social distancing is maintained.
The Order adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen to perform inspections at long-term care facilities and – subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health – allow long-term care facilities to conduct in-person visitation in accordance with the DPH Administrative Order titled “Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance.”
—
Here is Gov. Kemp’s full announcement about his decision to extend the Public Health State of Emergency on Aug 31:
Atlanta, GA – On August 31, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.
Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 PM on October 10, 2020. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.
By renewing the applicability of existing language, Executive Order 08.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through 11:59 PM on September 15, 2020.
Read the Governor’s executive orders here.
Encouraging Signs
Currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6. Cases reported yesterday were at their lowest point since June 22. The statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, and there is ample testing capacity in every region. As of last Friday, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency had distributed 25.9 million masks, 10.6 million cloth face coverings, 5.2 million surgical gowns, 42 million gloves, and 1.6 million face shields and goggles to local hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities.
—
Governor Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to do “Four Things for Fall” to slow the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and follow the guidance of public health officials.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.
– Wear a mask in public.
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.