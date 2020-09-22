Souper Jenny opens pop-up location Decatur location inside Nuts ‘n Berries

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The Souper Jenny restaurant departed the city of Decatur in 2019, citing a lack of parking as the biggest challenge to running a successful business downtown.

The restaurant found a new, albeit temporary home. Souper Jenny currently operates out of the Nuts ‘n Berries health food store in greater Decatur. That store, formerly home to Rainbow Natural Foods, opened in June. The store is located at 2118 North Decatur Road.

Souper Jenny opened its pop-up location on Sept. 14. According to its Facebook page, it’s still up and running as of today, Sept. 22. Menus also are posted on the Souper Jenny Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, Nuts ‘n Berries owners said they are “beyond excited” to have Souper Jenny in their store.

