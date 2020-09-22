Start:ME accelerator program seeking entrepreneurs for 2021

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Start:ME business accelerator program is currently recruiting promising entrepreneurs in and around Clarkston, East Lake, and Southside Atlanta for its 2021 programs, a press release said. Fifteen to 18 entrepreneurs from each community will be chosen to participate. Deadline for applications is Oct. 5, 2020.

Start:ME is a free, intensive accelerator program for promising local small businesses. The program runs from January to March and operates within communities, drawing talented entrepreneurs that live, work, and/or provide valuable products and services to the community. Each community offers peer-selected grant pools of $10,000 to invest in promising businesses looking to start or scale up. This year the program will be fully virtual and condensed to 10 weekly sessions.

During the program and beyond, Start:ME connects those entrepreneurs to the knowledge, networks, and capital needed to build and develop sustainable businesses. The program works across all business stages and industries – mechanics, artists/makers, professional services, bakers/caterers, farmers, tutors, and more – and focuses on entrepreneurs with promise and dedication.

Start:ME has supported more than 250 local businesses that account for 556 jobs and 30 brick and mortar locations. The program has peer-selected 68 ventures to receive startup capital. Start:ME also engages 75+ volunteer mentors with significant professional business and/or entrepreneurial experience to provide critical support for entrepreneurs participating in the program. Start:ME welcomes applications from business professionals interested in a skills-based volunteer role.

Learn more about Start:ME, apply, and/or volunteer as a business mentor at startmeatl.org.

