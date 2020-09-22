Good evening,

It is clear many of our colleagues and community members have strong feelings about our plans to transition staff and students back to school. Many of us are understandably concerned about returning to school: you might be afraid, and I know I am. These are frightening times, and we have all been asked to handle more than what is normally reasonable. No one should be faulted for their feelings – while there is fear, for some there is also relief and even excitement about the prospect of this transition.

I have heard many thanks and many concerns from employees and other stakeholders about our plans to bring teachers and students back to our buildings. One thing almost everyone has expressed is that decisions should be made on the facts–not feelings, not what’s popular, but what is supported by data. I couldn’t agree more. Our latest decision is based on the facts, and facts will continue to lead the way. As we stated with our decision: if the data change we will adjust our plans accordingly, as we have all along.

A month ago, cases in DeKalb County were three times what they are now, and they have been dropping consistently over that time period. The plan we released focuses on opening gradually, starting with students who can most benefit from in-person learning. Families that need additional support through learning pods, students in our adapted curriculum special education program, and daycare students will begin returning to school in three weeks. The other 98% of our students do not begin returning until November, and about half of those students (based on survey results) are likely to choose to remain in virtual learning.

September 15, the CDC issued new guidance on indicators and thresholds schools could use in their decision making. This guidance forms the basis of a data dashboard we have created to help teachers and other stakeholders understand the data we are looking at and the implications of those data. The dashboard can be viewed at http://bit.ly/CSD-COVID-Data. As can be seen in the dashboard, we are currently in the low-risk category. That could change, however, so the data will continue to guide our plans as they have throughout this time.

Speaking of data, I’d like to address the recent survey results. Many teachers have shared their surprise that we would consider returning in person when 85% of teachers expressed concern about that. Of those who expressed concern, 94 shared that they are in a high-risk category themselves, 136 shared that they reside with someone in a high-risk category, and 106 didn’t think the planned protocols were sufficient. Of those who chose to provide additional details, the most likely concerns were that the decision was not made based on data, that they would be unable to visit their parents or grandparents, that they had family members at high risk, and that enforcing mandatory mask wearing would be challenging. That feedback is very valuable to us as we determine our plans for the future. It is also important to recognize that there is other feedback in that survey as well, like that fewer than ¼ of parents and students (and only ⅓ of teachers) feel that virtual learning is as valuable as in-person learning.

I’ve also heard a lot of concerns about “concurrent teaching” (some students online, some in person). I fully understand why this would be concerning from many different perspectives. What I know, though, is that there are teachers successfully teaching concurrently. I’ve spoken with them myself. Of course we can find examples where it is not going well, but since when do we focus on the poor exemplars? We need to focus on the successful approaches that make concurrent teaching work. I also recognize concurrent teaching is not a great solution in some situations, which is why we need to continue seeking additional approaches. It is critical that we continue working on what a blend of in-person and virtual learning will look like in our school district.

I understand the fear many of you feel. I understand the desire to know exactly what will happen three weeks from now and three weeks after that. Dozens of your colleagues are working diligently on bringing these specifics to you as soon as possible. Additionally, we will continue discussing your concerns and their root causes so we can address everything as effectively as we possibly can. I will reach out to our Teacher Advisory Council to see if they would be willing to help facilitate a town hall with me in the next week. Please look for details to come.