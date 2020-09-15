The Comet Pub and Lanes to reopen Friday, Sept. 18

Share









Decatur, GA — The Comet Pub and Lanes will reopen for bowling and refreshments beginning this Friday, Sept. 18 at 5pm.

“We’re excited to welcome folks back for fun and refreshments, much needed in these crazy times. We’re doing a deep clean in all areas of the alley, and we hope you will join us soon for some safe bowling and tasty offerings from our kitchen and bar,” an announcement from the business says.

The bowling alley and pub will be undergoing extra cleaning and taking precautionary measures, according to the rest of the announcement.

We are, of course, going to great lengths to make sure The Comet is a safe and clean environment for guests and staff: – Masks and social distancing are mandatory at The Comet when not at your lane. – We will operate with every other lane in use (16 total) to maintain safer distancing between groups of bowlers, and we will sanitize all equipment and surfaces at lanes between use. – Hand sanitizer is available at every lane and throughout The Comet. – The whole space, including the HVAC system, has been treated with a disinfectant dry fog to eradicate all microbes. – We will be treating high touch areas with a food-safe electrostatic sanitizer spray daily. In the coming weeks, The Comet will also offer on-line takeout and delivery service for both food and beer. Also, we’re organizing revamped leagues, with accommodations for safety, beginning in October. And look out for some great weekly specials, to be announced soon.

Hours are as follows:

Monday — Tuesday: closed

Wed. – Thursday: 5:00 – 10:00 pm

Friday: 5:00 – 11:00 pm

Saturday: 2:00 – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 – 6:00 pm

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.